Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 39.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Upwork by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Upwork by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,462 shares of company stock valued at $707,130. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.