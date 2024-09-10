Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.46 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

