US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 46.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in US Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

