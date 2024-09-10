V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $49.23. V2X shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 20,166 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Shawn Mural purchased 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $524,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

