Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 131 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,947 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,852 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

