Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

