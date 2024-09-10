Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ATS were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 133.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATS opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

