Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

