VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

