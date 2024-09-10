VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Stake Reduced by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

