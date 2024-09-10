VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,499,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 119,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $350.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

