Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

