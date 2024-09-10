Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3,666.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 386.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 33,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

VMBS stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

