Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,008.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

