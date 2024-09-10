Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

