Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 527,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 129,488 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

