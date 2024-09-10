Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $492.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

