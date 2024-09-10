Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

