Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Umpqua Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

