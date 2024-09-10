Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 210,746 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

