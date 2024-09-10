Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 640.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,569 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

