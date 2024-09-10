Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

