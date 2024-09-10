Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.79 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after acquiring an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $308,910,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.