Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.18 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,100 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

