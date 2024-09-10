Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,307,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $103,658,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

