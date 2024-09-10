Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in F5 were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,555 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

