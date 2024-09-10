Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 188,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

