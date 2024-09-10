Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,385 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after buying an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.