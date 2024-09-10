Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.07 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,623 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 112.3% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 271,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.