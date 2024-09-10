Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $128,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 33.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $115.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.