Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.48 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

CCI opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

