Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 72.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,051,000 after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $308.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

