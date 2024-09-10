Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $9.03 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

