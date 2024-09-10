Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $9.23 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,389,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $494.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -186.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.