Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

