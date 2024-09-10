Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.11% of Brady worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brady by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Brady by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 123,296 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at $739,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRC opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $76.82.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

