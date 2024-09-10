Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock worth $762,858,509. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

