Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

