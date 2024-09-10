Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 10,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $23,880,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $18,152,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.48. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.