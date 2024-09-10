Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.11% of FormFactor worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,942,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 140,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4 %

FORM stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.