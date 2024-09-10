Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

