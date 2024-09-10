Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

