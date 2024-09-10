Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,456 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

