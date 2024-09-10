Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 128,700 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.15% of KB Home worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

