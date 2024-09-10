Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 160,700 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.23% of Rapid7 worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7,688.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 453.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

