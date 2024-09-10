Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 244,600 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,600 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.14% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,951 shares of company stock worth $4,424,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

