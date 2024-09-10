Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 30,288 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,288 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Kellanova by 117.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

K stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,383 shares of company stock worth $64,858,852. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Get Our Latest Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.