Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 6,158 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.