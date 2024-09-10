Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,788 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

