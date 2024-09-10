Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $10.67 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 304,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 27.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at $88,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HP by 85.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

